Durante la notte, la Marina americana ha abbattuto un drone iraniano che si avvicinava alla portaerei Abraham Lincoln nel Mar Arabico. L’episodio è avvenuto mentre il drone si avvicinava a poca distanza dalla nave, e l’esercito ha deciso di intervenire per evitare rischi. Nessuno è rimasto ferito e non ci sono state conseguenze più gravi. La tensione tra Stati Uniti e Iran resta alta.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. military shot down on Tuesday an Iranian drone that approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday. The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying towards the carrier and was shot down by a F-35 U.S. fighter jet. 3 febbraio (Reuters) - L’esercito statunitense ha abbattuto martedì un drone iraniano che si era avvicinato alla portaerei Abraham Lincoln nel Mar Arabico, ha dichiarato un funzionario statunitense alla Reuters. Il drone iraniano Shahed-139 stava volando verso la portaerei ed è stato abbattuto da un caccia F-35 statunitense. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-US shoots down Iranian drone approaching aircraft carrier, official says

Approfondimenti su US Military

Un funzionario iraniano ha dichiarato che il numero di morti verificati nelle proteste in Iran ha raggiunto almeno 5.

Un ufficiale iraniano ha chiarito che le Guardie rivoluzionarie non hanno intenzione di organizzare esercitazioni militari con fuoco reale nello Stretto di Hormuz.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Middle East on Edge – Iran Stared Down a US Aircraft Carrier

A hidden gem in the heart of Rome. Palazzo Cardinal Cesi offers a sophisticated setting for events that deserve something truly special. Features: • Historic halls adorned with original frescoes. • Ideal for cocktails, conferences, shoots, and private events. • - facebook.com facebook