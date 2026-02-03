In un incontro a Pechino, Xi Jinping ha chiesto a Uruguay di collaborare per costruire un mondo più multipolare ed equilibrato. Il presidente cinese ha sottolineato l’importanza di un sistema internazionale più giusto e pluripolare, invitando il suo collega uruguaiano a rafforzare i rapporti tra i due paesi. La visita si inserisce in una strategia di Pechino di promuovere un ruolo più forte a livello globale, anche attraverso accordi e dialogo con paesi latinoamericani come l’Uruguay.

Orsi’s visit is the first by a South American leader to the Chinese capital since the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured then President Nicolas Maduro in a raid. The meeting comes in the wake of a flurry of visits to China by Western leaders this year, from Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Orsi said his visit aimed to “empower Uruguay in the world and generate opportunities, investment and development” in a Facebook comment on Sunday, following his arrival in Beijing. He is leading a delegation of 150, including business leaders, on a visit that runs until February 7, which will also take in the commercial capital of Shanghai. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China’s Xi calls for ‘equal, multipolar world’ as he meets Uruguay leader

