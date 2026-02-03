China’s Xi calls for ‘equal multipolar world’ as he meets Uruguay leader

Da internazionale.it 3 feb 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

In un incontro a Pechino, Xi Jinping ha chiesto a Uruguay di collaborare per costruire un mondo più multipolare ed equilibrato. Il presidente cinese ha sottolineato l’importanza di un sistema internazionale più giusto e pluripolare, invitando il suo collega uruguaiano a rafforzare i rapporti tra i due paesi. La visita si inserisce in una strategia di Pechino di promuovere un ruolo più forte a livello globale, anche attraverso accordi e dialogo con paesi latinoamericani come l’Uruguay.

Orsi’s visit is the first by a South American leader to the Chinese capital since the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured then President Nicolas Maduro in a raid. The meeting comes in the wake of a flurry of visits to China by Western leaders this year, from Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Orsi said his visit aimed to “empower Uruguay in the world and generate opportunities, investment and development” in a Facebook comment on Sunday, following his arrival in Beijing. He is leading a delegation of 150, including business leaders, on a visit that runs until February 7, which will also take in the commercial capital of Shanghai. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

china8217s xi calls for 8216equal multipolar world8217 as he meets uruguay leader

© Internazionale.it - China’s Xi calls for ‘equal, multipolar world’ as he meets Uruguay leader

Approfondimenti su China Uruguay

China’s Xi says India, China are “friends, partners”

Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ha dichiarato che India e Cina sono

NAVIGATING A MULTIPOLAR WORLD: GLOBAL LEADERS GATHER IN PARIS

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ultime notizie su China Uruguay

Argomenti discussi: China-UK: Starmer and Xi revive relations under the banner of pragmatism; CGTN: Beyond differences: Why the British PM calls long-awaited China trip a 'huge opportunity'; Britain’s Starmer to meet China’s Xi in bid to reset strained ties; UK’s Starmer says ex-Prince Andrew should testify before Congress over Epstein ties.

Il campo di ricerca consente di consultare ulteriori notizie e video correlati al tema.