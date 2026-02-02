uk foreign minister says ethiopia visit to focus on migration

La ministra degli Esteri britannica si reca in Etiopia per discutere di come fermare l’aumento dei migranti. Arrivata a Addis Abeba, ha spiegato che il viaggio servirà a trovare soluzioni concrete per gestire l’emergenza migratoria. Nei prossimi giorni, in incontri con le autorità locali, si parlerà di cooperazione e di come condividere responsabilità. La questione dell’immigrazione è al centro dell’agenda, e Londra cerca di rafforzare i legami con Addis Abeba per affrontare insieme il problema.

“We are working together to tackle the economic drivers of illegal migration and the criminal gangs who operate globally, profiting from trading in people,” Cooper said in a statement. “That includes new partnerships to improve trade and create thousands of good jobs in Ethiopia so people can find a better life back home instead of making perilous journeys.” Successive British governments have tried to tackle illegal immigration, an issue which has helped to propel populist campaigner Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party into a commanding opinion poll lead. Around 30% of people crossing the English Channel on small boat over the past two years were nationals from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan, the British foreign ministry said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

