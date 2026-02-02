Trump says Republicans should ‘nationalize’ voting in at least 15 places

Donald Trump ha chiesto ai repubblicani di prendere il controllo del voto in almeno 15 località. Durante un discorso, l’ex presidente ha insistito sulla necessità di “nazionalizzare” il sistema elettorale, senza però specificare quali siano i luoghi coinvolti. La proposta ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti tra gli altri politici e gli esperti elettorali.

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that Republicans should “nationalize” and “take over” voting in at least 15 unspecified places, reiterating his false claims that U.S. elections are marred by widespread fraud. In a podcast interview with his former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, Trump — who continues to claim falsely that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud — gave no details on what he intended. Referring to immigrants, the president said on “The Dan Bongino Show”: “These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally. And you know, amazing that the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

