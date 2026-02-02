Russia says foreign forces in Ukraine would be ‘legitimate targets’

La Russia avverte che qualsiasi forza straniera inviata in Ucraina sarà considerata un bersaglio legittimo. Mosca ha dichiarato che l’eventuale presenza di truppe o infrastrutture straniere sul territorio ucraino sarà interpretata come un intervento esterno e verrà affrontata di conseguenza. La posizione russa si fa sempre più dura, mentre il rischio di escalation si fa sentire.

The ministry’s comment, one of many it said were in response to questions put to Lavrov, also praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts at working for a resolution of the war and said he understood the fundamental reasons behind the conflict. The issue of ceding internationally recognised Ukrainian territory to Russia remains a major stumbling block. Kyiv rejects Russian calls for it to give up all of its Donbas region, including territory Moscow’s forces have not captured. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not tolerate the presence in Ukraine of troops from Western countries. Il commento del ministero, uno dei tanti che ha detto essere in risposta alle domande poste a Lavrov, ha anche elogiato gli sforzi del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump per lavorare per la risoluzione della guerra e ha detto di comprendere le ragioni fondamentali dietro il conflitto. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il 14 gennaio, un attacco di droni russi ha colpito le infrastrutture di Kryvyi Rih, provocando blackout energetici che hanno interessato oltre 45.

Dmitry Medvedev assicura che la Russia vincerà presto in Ucraina.

