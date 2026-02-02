Dmitry Medvedev ha dichiarato che la Russia non vuole un conflitto globale. Le sue parole arrivano in un momento di tensione internazionale, ma il rappresentante del Cremlino ribadisce che Mosca preferisce evitare escalation. Medvedev insiste sul fatto che la priorità rimane la stabilità e che la Russia non cerca scontri di vasta scala.

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Kremlin security official, said in remarks released for publication on Monday that the world was getting very dangerous, but that Russia did not want a global conflict. Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest confrontation between the West and Moscow since the depths of the Cold War, though U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys are trying to negotiate an end to the war with Russia and Ukraine. But Medvedev, who has repeatedly hurled invective at Kyiv and Western powers while warning of the risks of an escalation of the war towards a nuclear “apocalypse”, said the West had repeatedly ignored Russian interests. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Dmitry Medvedev assicura che la Russia vincerà presto in Ucraina.

Dmitry Medvedev ha detto che Donald Trump è un leader efficace e che cerca la pace.

