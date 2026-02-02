former uk minister mandelson quits labour after new epstein revelations media say

Peter Mandelson si è dimesso dal Labour dopo che sono emerse nuove rivelazioni sui rapporti con Epstein. L’ex ministro britannico ha deciso di lasciare il partito di Keir Starmer, a poche ore dalla diffusione delle notizie. La sua decisione arriva in un momento di tensione politica, mentre i media continuano a indagare sui legami passati di Mandelson.

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Former British government minister Peter Mandelson has resigned as a member of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party after new reports of his ties with disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, media reported on Sunday. Mandelson said he believed allegations about financial payments to him by Epstein, which appeared in British media based on files released by the U.S. Justice Department, were false and he would investigate them. “While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” the letter said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

