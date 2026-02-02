Questa mattina il confine tra Gaza e l’Egitto, il solo punto di accesso della striscia, si è aperto di nuovo dopo giorni di chiusura. Solo alcune persone sono riuscite a passare, mentre il traffico resta molto ridotto. La riapertura arriva in un momento di grande tensione, con molte famiglie che sperano di poter lasciare Gaza o ricevere aiuti umanitari. La situazione rimane difficile e i dettagli sulla durata di questa apertura sono ancora incerti.

The crossing was seized by Israel in May 2024, in the early months of its war against Hamas militants. Its reopening comes as a relief to Palestinians who want to leave Gaza for medical care or those who want to return after fleeing the fighting. Below are details about Rafah as well as the coastal enclave’s crossings with Israel. The Rafah crossing sits at Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, connecting the Palestinian territory to the Sinai Peninsula. It is the sole route in and out for nearly all of Gaza’s more than 2 million Palestinians. The crossing is adjacent to the city of Rafah, once home to a quarter million people but now completely demolished and depopulated by Israeli forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Factbox-What to know about Gaza’s Rafah border crossing

Approfondimenti su Gaza Rafah Confine

Le autorità stanno lavorando per riaprire completamente il valico di Gaza a Rafah.

La riapertura del confine di Gaza, annunciata oggi, ha portato sollievo a molti palestinesi bloccati.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Ultime notizie su Gaza Rafah Confine

FACTBOX – What to know about extreme weather in Russia, Ukraine amid Trump proposalUS president says he asked Putin to halt strikes on Ukrainian cities amid extreme cold, with Kremlin confirming the request but declining to say whether it was accepted - Anadolu Ajans? ... aa.com.tr

Factbox - What you need to know about Portugal's presidential electionBy Canan Sevgili and Tiago Brandao Jan 14 (Reuters) - Portuguese voters will elect a new president on Sunday in a race that opinion polls suggest remains wide-open between at least three frontrunner ... msn.com