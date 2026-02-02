exclusive iran fears us strike may reignite protests imperil rule sources say

L’Iran teme che un attacco degli Stati Uniti possa riaccendere le proteste e mettere a rischio il suo potere. Le fonti parlano di un governo molto preoccupato, già alle prese con un malcontento diffuso tra la popolazione. La possibilità di un intervento militare ha acceso i timori di una crisi ancora più profonda nel paese.

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Iran’s leadership is increasingly worried a U.S. strike could break its grip on power by driving an already enraged public back onto the streets, following a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests, according to six current and former officials. The officials said Khamenei was told that many Iranians were prepared to confront security forces again and that external pressure such as a limited U.S. strike could embolden them and inflict irreparable damage to the political establishment. One of the officials told Reuters that Iran’s enemies were seeking more protests so as to bring the Islamic Republic to an end, and “unfortunately” there would be more violence if an uprising took place. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Donald Trump sta valutando diverse opzioni contro l’Iran, tra cui azioni mirate che possano riaccendere le proteste nel paese.

Iran ha dichiarato che risponderà con fermezza a qualsiasi attacco degli Stati Uniti o di Israele, in risposta alle recenti proteste e tensioni nella regione.

Argomenti discussi: Il piano Usa per attaccare l'Iran sul tavolo del governo israeliano; Voli cancellati, Israele in stato di allerta e il risiko dell’esercito Usa: crescono i timori per l’opzione militare in Iran.

