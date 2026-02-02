drone attack targets strategic northeast congo city authorities say blaming m23

Un attacco con droni ha colpito l’aeroporto di Kisangani, nel nord-est della Repubblica Democratica del Congo. Otto droni carichi di esplosivi sono stati lanciati nella notte tra sabato e domenica, secondo le autorità locali, che accusano i ribelli del gruppo M23. Nessuno si è fatto male, ma i danni sono stati significativi. La città, strategica per la regione, si trova nel mirino da tempo, e questo nuovo episodio aumenta le tensioni nella zona. Le forze di sicurezza stanno indagando e rafforzando i controlli.

If confirmed to be an AFCM23 operation, it would be the furthest west the group has struck as part of its offensive against the government in Kinshasa. AFCM23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma said he had “” on the claim from Congolese authorities. A government spokesperson for Rwanda, which United Nations experts and Western powers say backs AFCM23, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The statement described the aircraft as “kamikaze drones” carrying “non-conventional munitions made up of several sub-munitions.” No casualties or damage were reported. The escalation spurred efforts by mediators including the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il gruppo armato M23 ha dichiarato di aver accettato la richiesta degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi da Uvira, una città strategica nella regione orientale della Repubblica Democratica del Congo.

