cuba in communication with us cuban diplomat says as trump tightens screws

Cuba e Stati Uniti continuano a parlare, anche se non ci sono progressi concreti. Un diplomatico cubano ha confermato a Reuters che i due paesi sono in contatto, ma i colloqui restano freddi e senza risultati tangibili. Nel frattempo, il governo Trump ha rafforzato le restrizioni, complicando ulteriormente i rapporti tra le due nazioni.

HAVANA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cuba and the United States are in communication, a Cuban diplomat told Reuters on Monday, although he said the exchanges have not yet evolved into a formal “dialogue.” Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba’s deputy foreign minister, told Reuters the U.S. government was aware that Cuba was “ready to have a serious, meaningful and responsible dialogue.” “We have had exchange of messages, we have embassies, we have had communications, but we can not say we have had a table of dialogue,” de Cossio told Reuters in an interview at the Foreign Ministry building in Havana. De Cossio’s statements on Monday represent the first hint from Cuba that the two sides are in conversation, even if in a limited fashion, after tensions flared earlier this month between the two countries following the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

