canada backs new defence security and resilience bank

Il governo canadese ha ufficialmente dato il via alla creazione della Defence, Security and Resilience Bank. Il Ministero delle Finanze ha confermato il ruolo di primo piano del paese in questo progetto, che mira a rafforzare la sicurezza e la resilienza nazionale. La decisione arriva dopo le indiscrezioni degli ultimi giorni e mette in evidenza l’impegno del Canada in ambito difensivo e strategico.

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2026 PRNewswire -- Statement from the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group: The DSRB Development Group welcomes the statement by Canada's Minister of Finance confirming Canada's leading role with regards the establishment of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank. Canada's leadership reflects a shared understanding among allies that strengthening defence and security now requires not only increased spending, but financing structures capable of supporting industrial scale-up, supply-chain resilience, and long-term capacity. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is being established to address this challenge by improving access to affordable, predictable financing across defence and security ecosystems, while working alongside existing national and multilateral institutions. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

