A febbraio, in Arabia, si terrà un nuovo incontro tra Ucraina, Russia e Stati Uniti. È la quarta volta che i tre paesi si confrontano da quando le tensioni tra Kiev e Mosca sono aumentate. La riunione si svolgerà il 4 e il 5 febbraio ad Abu Dhabi. Entrambe le parti affermano di voler trovare una via per ridurre le ostilità, ma i negoziati sono già stati segnati da divergenze e incertezze. La diplomazia è in corsa per evitare un’ulteriore escalation del conflitto.

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A new round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4 and 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv was ready for a “substantive discussion”. “Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi,” he wrote on X. “Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war.” “Il nostro team negoziale ha appena consegnato un rapporto. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Zelenskiy says new trilateral talks set for Feb 4-5 in Abu Dhabi

Approfondimenti su Zelenskiy Ukraine

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana.

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Ultime notizie su Zelenskiy Ukraine

Argomenti discussi: Ucraina, concluso primo incontro Abu Dhabi. Zelensky: Accordo con Trump per Patriot; Kremlin says Russia has invited Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to come to Moscow for peace talks.

Zelenskiy says new trilateral talks set for Feb 4-5 in Abu DhabiKYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A new round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4 and 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, ... msn.com

Il presidente ucraino: "Ad Abu Dhabi non si è parlato di tregua energetica con la Russia" - facebook.com facebook

#SACE rafforza la presenza nel Golfo: firmata ad Abu Dhabi una nuova alleanza per coinvolgere le imprese italiane in progetti strategici nei Paesi GCC. Export e #MadeinItaly al centro. sace.it/media/comunica… x.com