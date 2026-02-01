Syria arrests group behind Mezzeh airport attacks weapons traced to Hezbollah
Le autorità siriane hanno arrestato un gruppo sospettato di aver lanciato i razzi contro l’aeroporto militare di Mezzeh, a Damasco. Le forze di sicurezza hanno identificato e fermato i sospetti, e le armi usate sembrano provenire da Hezbollah. La polizia continua le indagini per chiarire i collegamenti e i motivi degli attacchi.
DAMASCUS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Syria said on Sunday it had detained a group behind recent rocket attacks on the Mezzeh military airport in Damascus, with investigators tracing the weapons to Iran-backed Hezbollah. The weapons used in the attacks originated from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an ally of former President Bashar al-Assad that once had a large military presence across Syria supporting Assad’s army, the ministry said. Hezbollah denied the allegations and said it had no activity or ties with any group inside Syria. Authorities said they also seized a number of drones the group was preparing to use in further operations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Mezzeh Airport
Ultime notizie su Mezzeh Airport
