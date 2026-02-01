slovakia national security adviser resigns over epstein files denies wrongdoing

Il consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale della Slovacchia si dimette, accusato di aver avuto rapporti con Jeffrey Epstein. La notizia arriva dopo la pubblicazione di nuovi documenti che coinvolgono il premier Robert Fico e il suo collaboratore. L’uomo ha negato ogni coinvolgimento e ha lasciato il suo incarico, mentre le autorità slovacche cercano di chiarire la vicenda.

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s national security adviser has resigned after new files related to Jeffrey Epstein showed the pair had exchanged emails talking about young women. National security adviser Miroslav Lajcak issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and condemning Epstein’s crimes. He described the exchange as informal and light-hearted and without any real substance, but said he would offer his resignation so the situation would not be used to attack the prime minister. “Not because of having done anything criminal or unethical in my actions, but I don’t want him (Fico) to bear the political costs for something that’s unrelated to his decisions,” he said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Durante il World Economic Forum di Davos, i consiglieri per la sicurezza nazionale di diversi paesi si riuniranno per discutere di questioni strategiche legate a Greenland.

A Hong Kong, il tribunale superiore ha avviato il processo per la sicurezza nazionale nei confronti di tre ex leader del gruppo commemorativo di Tiananmen.

