nigerian army says it killed a boko haram commander and 10 fighters

La Nigerian army ha annunciato di aver ucciso un comandante di Boko Haram e altri dieci combattenti durante un’operazione notturna nello stato di Borno, nel nord-est del paese. L’esercito ha riferito che l’azione mira a smantellare la rete estremista e ridurre le minacce nella regione. Le autorità continuano a monitorare la situazione, che resta tesa.

ABUJA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Nigerian army said on Sunday it had killed a top Boko Haram commander and 10 other militants during a night operation in northeastern Borno state. The army identified the leader killed as Abu Khalid and said he was second-in-command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest. “Abu Khalid was a key figure within the terrorist hierarchy, coordinating operations and logistics in the Sambisa axis,” said the army statement. Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP for over a decade in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions across the Lake Chad region. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un attacco di Boko Haram a Borno ha causato la morte di almeno otto soldati nigeriani e il ferimento di circa 50.

Nella mattinata di oggi, un gruppo di militanti islamisti ha attaccato una base militare nel nord-est della Nigeria, a Maiduguri.

Live clash between d Nigerian Army and d boko haram #todaynews #nigeria

Argomenti discussi: Drone-backed militants attack Nigerian army base several soldiers dead; Pakistan says 67 militants killed after coordinated attacks in Balochistan.

