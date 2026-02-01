Factbox-Who is the Baloch Liberation Army behind Pakistan’s Balochistan attacks?

La Baloch Liberation Army rivendica gli attacchi aerei e esplosivi a Balochistan. Le forze armate pakistane hanno subito un’altra ondata di attacchi coordinati, con sparatorie e bombe che hanno causato diversi morti. La situazione rimane tesa, e le autorità stanno cercando di capire chi si nasconde dietro queste azioni. La regione continua a essere al centro di una lotta tra separatisti e governo.

The BLA seeks independence for Balochistan, a province located in Pakistan's southwest and bordering Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west. It is the biggest of several ethnic insurgent groups that have battled the federal government for decades, saying it unfairly exploits Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources. The group says Balochistan's natural wealth belongs to its people and rejects federal control over resource extraction and security. Balochistan's mountainous border region serves as a safe haven and training ground for the Baloch insurgents and Islamist militants.

Nella provincia di Balochistan, le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno neutralizzato almeno 67 militanti dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati.

Le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno ucciso 145 militanti in meno di due giorni, dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati in Balochistan.

