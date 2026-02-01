Questa mattina, fonti ufficiali hanno confermato che Mark Savaya non ricopre più il ruolo di inviato speciale degli Stati Uniti in Iraq. La notizia arriva dopo settimane di incertezze e tensioni tra le parti coinvolte. Savaya, nominato dall’amministrazione americana, aveva già lasciato il suo incarico, anche se fino a oggi nessuna comunicazione ufficiale ne aveva annunciato l’addio. La sua uscita potrebbe influenzare le dinamiche diplomatiche nella regione, dove gli Stati Uniti cercano di mantenere stabilità e dialogo con le autorità irachene. La Casa Bianca

WASHINGTONRIYADH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mark Savaya, named by U.S. President Donald Trump as special envoy for Iraq in October, is no longer in that role, sources familiar with the move said. The move comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Baghdad over Washington’s push to curb Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. It was not immediately clear what prompted Savaya’s departure or whether a replacement would be appointed. U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, who traveled to Erbil earlier this week to meet with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, is believed to be taking over the State Department’s Iraq portfolio, according to the source and a senior Iraqi official. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-US special envoy for Iraq Mark Savaya no longer in the post, sources say

