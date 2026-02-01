Death toll of Swiss New Year bar blaze rises to 41
Questa mattina a Crans-Montana il bilancio della tragedia al locale di Capodanno sale a 41 vittime. Un giovane di 18 anni, rimasto ferito nell’incendio, è morto in ospedale. La polizia svizzera sta indagando sulle cause dell’incendio e sulle responsabilità, mentre i soccorritori continuano a cercare eventuali sopravvissuti tra le macerie. La comunità locale si stringe intorno alle famiglie delle vittime, mentre si attendono aggiornamenti sulle cause dell’incendio.
The Swiss national was in hospital in Zurich and died on Saturday, the statement by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Valais added, without providing any further information. Most of those killed in the blaze at “Le Constellation” bar were teenagers and some of the 116 people who were injured are still in hospital with severe burns. The additional victim was a young man living near the western city of Lausanne, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. On Saturday, hundreds of people marched alongside bereaved parents through the lakeside town of Lutry near Lausanne, carrying a large banner demanding “truth and justice”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Crans Montana Bar
Ultime notizie su Crans Montana Bar
