Centinaia di persone si sono radunate a Praga per mostrare il loro sostegno al presidente Peter Pavel. La protesta arriva in un momento di tensione tra il capo dello Stato e il governo, dopo che Pavel ha rifiutato di approvare la nomina di un nuovo ministro. La manifestazione si è svolta in modo pacifico, con i partecipanti che hanno espresso la loro delusione per la situazione politica.

Turek, a member of Macinka’s right-wing Motorists party, has faced criticism for making a Nazi salute and posting Nazi memorabilia. Turek has put his behaviour down to bad taste rather than any affinity for Nazism or racism. Supporters of the president filled Prague’s Old Town Square and nearby Wenceslas Square, while police closed off a number of streets in the area. Many protesters waved EU and Czech flags and carried signs saying “We stand with the president”. Some voiced support for Ukraine and opposition to Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ coalition government. After winning an October election, Babis’ populist ANO party cobbled together a coalition with the Motorists and the far-right, pro-Russian SPD. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

