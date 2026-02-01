Un ragazzino australiano, morto dopo essere stato morso da uno squalo nel Sydney Harbour, è stato ricordato con una cerimonia di surf a Bondi Beach. La comunità locale si è riunita domenica per rendere omaggio al giovane, dopo il tragico incidente che ha sconvolto tutta la regione.

Nico Antic, 12, died in hospital on January 24, six days after being attacked when he and his friends jumped off rocks in Vaucluse, around 9 km (5.5 miles) from Sydney’s central business district. Friends pulled him from the water with severe injuries to both legs. On Sunday, a community “paddle-out” at Bondi Beach honoured Nico, with aerial Australian Broadcasting Corp. footage showing paddle boarders and surfers forming a large circle in the ocean. Local surf lifesavers, as well as school friends and relatives, took part, local media reported. Dozens of beaches, including in Sydney, were closed in January after four shark attacks in two days, as heavy rains left water murky and more likely to attract sharks. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australian boy killed by shark in Sydney Harbour honoured at Bondi Beach

Un giovane australiano si trova in condizioni critiche dopo essere stato aggredito da uno squalo nel porto di Sydney.

Durante una festa di Hanukkah a Bondi Beach, Sydney, si è verificata una sparatoria di massa che ha causato diversi morti, tra cui il rabbino Eli Schlanger.

