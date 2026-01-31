top us envoy for venezuela arrives in caracas

La rappresentante degli Stati Uniti per il Venezuela, Laura Dogu, è arrivata a Caracas. La visita arriva in un momento di tensione crescente tra i due paesi, con le relazioni che si sbloccano lentamente. La Dogu incontrerà funzionari venezuelani per discutere di questioni diplomatiche e di possibili passi avanti nel dialogo tra Washington e Caracas. La sua presenza segnala un tentativo di riavvicinamento dopo anni di scontri e sanzioni.

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Laura Dogu, the top U.S. envoy for Venezuela, arrived on Saturday in Caracas as the two countries gradually resume bilateral relations, broken in 2019 by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Dogu, who previously served as ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, wrote on X that she had arrived in Venezuela and that “my team and I are ready to work.” The U.S. captured Maduro on January 3 and brought him to New York for arraignment in court on narcoterrorism charges. Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela’s interim president, has since said she seeks to move towards “balanced and respectful international relations” with the United States. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Nella notte a Caracas, capitale del Venezuela, si sono registrate almeno sette esplosioni di forte intensità.

Nella notte a Caracas si sono registrate forti esplosioni, accompagnate da suoni simili a quelli di aerei in volo.

