thousands flee northwest pakistan after mosques warn of possible military action

Migliaia di persone sono scappate dalla regione montuosa nel nord-ovest del Pakistan. Dopo le minacce delle moschee di un possibile intervento militare, molti civili hanno deciso di lasciare le loro case in fretta. Le strade sono piene di veicoli che cercano di allontanarsi in fretta, mentre le autorità cercano di gestire l’emergenza. La tensione cresce e la popolazione si prepara al peggio.

“The announcements were made in the mosque that everyone should leave, so everyone was leaving. We left too,” said Gul Afridi, a shopkeeper who fled with his family to the town of Bara located 71 km (44 miles) east of the Tirah Valley. Local officials in the region, who asked to remain unidentified, said thousands of families have fled and are being registered for assistance in nearby towns. The Tirah Valley has long been a sensitive security zone and a stronghold for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, an Islamist militant group that has carried out attacks on Pakistani security forces. The Pakistani government has not announced the evacuation nor any planned military operation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

In Nigeria, a significant number of residents have evacuated their communities in the northwest, following threats issued by a local gang leader.

Il governo cileno ha dichiarato lo stato di catastrofe nelle regioni meridionali a causa di incendi boschivi che hanno costretto migliaia di persone ad evacuare le proprie abitazioni.

