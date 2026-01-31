Sunderland-Burnley lunedì 02 febbraio 2026 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Questa sera alle 21 al Stadium of Light si gioca Sunderland contro Burnley. Il Sunderland, privo di Granit Xhaka, non è riuscito a trovare la giusta strada e ha subito una sconfitta pesante contro il West Ham. I tifosi sperano in una reazione, ma il pronostico resta aperto, con il Burnley che vuole approfittare di questa occasione per salire in classifica.

Il Sunderland senza Granit Xhaka ha giocato una delle sue peggiori partite della stagione prendendo malamente contro il Wets Ham. Un caso? Ovviamene potrebbe essere, ma essendo stata l'unica assenza in Premier League dell'ex Arsenal il dubbio viene, e lo diciamo perché un infortunio alla caviglia terrà trentatreenne il centrocampista svizzero fuori anche per questa.

