protesters in copenhagen rally for danish veterans after trump remarks

Centinaia di persone si sono radunate davanti al municipio di Copenhagen per chiedere rispetto e riconoscimento ai veterani danesi. La protesta è scattata dopo le dichiarazioni di Donald Trump, che alcuni considerano offensive nei confronti dei militari. I manifestanti hanno scandito slogan e portato cartelli per evidenziare il loro sostegno alle forze armate del paese. La protesta ha attirato l’attenzione di passanti e media locali, mentre le autorità monitorano la situazione.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Danes gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday in support of veterans who said they had been insulted by President Donald Trump’s comment that European allies had kept “off the front lines” in the Afghanistan war. Denmark, with a population less than 2% the size of the United States, was one of the major combat allies in the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, losing 44 service members killed, a per capita death toll on par with that of the Americans themselves. Trump had already antagonised Danes by demanding the annexation of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of the Danish kingdom, when he made the remarks last week questioning the role of NATO allies during the conflict. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

