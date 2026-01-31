Il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha negato che il paese debba tagliare la spesa pubblica dopo le elezioni di aprile. Orban ha detto che non ci saranno misure di austerità e che il governo continuerà a gestire il bilancio senza ricorrere a tagli drastici. La sua posizione sembra andare contro le voci di possibili restrizioni per contenere il deficit.

Economists say whoever wins the April 12 ballot will have little choice but to tighten purse strings after heavy pre-election spending. “That’s a flat-out lie,” Orban told a campaign rally, citing economists’ view of Hungary’s finances. “The state of the Hungarian economy does not require any kind of austerity.” Orban said Hungary’s budget deficit, which has exceeded government forecasts in recent years, would have to be lowered “calmly, slowly and gradually” as economic prospects improve. “We need no austerity and nothing should be taken away from the people”, Orban said. He said a 3% subsidised mortgage rate or a plan to exempt mothers of two from income tax by the end of the next government cycle would remain intact if he is elected. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungary’s Orban denies need for spending cuts after April election

