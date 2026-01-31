cubans under siege as us stranglehold sets in

A Havana, i cittadini cubani affrontano giorni difficili. La rete elettrica spesso salta, lasciando le case al buio, mentre i prezzi dei generi alimentari salgono rapidamente. La gente cerca di adattarsi a questa crisi, stringendo i denti e trovando soluzioni per andare avanti. La situazione resta tesa, e molti si chiedono quanto durerà questa fase difficile.

HAVANA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cubans from all walks of life are hunkering into survival mode, navigating lengthening blackouts and soaring prices for food, fuel and transport as the U.S. threatens a stranglehold on the communist-run nation. Together, those discussions paint a picture of a people pushed to the limit as goods and services - particularly those tied to ever more limited fuel supplies - become scarcer and more expensive. For much of rural Cuba, this is not entirely new. The island’s frail and antiquated power generation system has been slowly failing for years and residents have grown accustomed to spending hours at a time without functioning electricity, internet or water pumps. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

