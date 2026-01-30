Gli Stati Uniti hanno annunciato un cambio di leadership nella missione militare e civile a Gaza. I responsabili attuali si dimettono e vengono sostituiti, mentre si cerca di capire quale sarà il ruolo degli Stati Uniti nella regione. La decisione arriva in un momento di incertezza, senza ancora chiarimenti su come il nuovo team gestirà la situazione sul campo.

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. military and civilian leaders of Washington’s flagship mission for Gaza are stepping aside and their replacements have yet to be made public, diplomats said, as European countries rethink their presence in the initiative to shape post-war Gaza. The top military officer at the Civil-Military Command Center, a three-star lieutenant general, is expected to be replaced by a U.S. commander of a lower rank, while the top civilian has returned to his job as U.S. ambassador to Yemen. The CMCC was set up in October in the first phase of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, and is meant to supervise the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, facilitate the entry of aid and shape Gaza policy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US changes leadership of Gaza mission amid uncertainty over role

