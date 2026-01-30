UN chief Guterres warns of ‘imminent financial collapse’

Il segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite ha avvertito che l’organizzazione rischia un collasso finanziario imminente. Ha detto che molti paesi non hanno ancora pagato le quote e che le regole di bilancio stanno mettendo sotto pressione l’intera struttura. La situazione rischia di rallentare le operazioni e compromettere i servizi essenziali delle Nazioni Unite.

GENEVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.N. chief has told states that the organisation is at risk of “imminent financial collapse”, citing unpaid fees and a budget rule that forces the global body to return unspent money, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday. “The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to member states dated January 28. A U.N. spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “La crisi si sta aggravando, minacciando la realizzazione dei programmi e rischiando il collasso finanziario. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite, António Guterres, ha espresso rammarico per la decisione degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi da alcune entità delle Nazioni Unite.

Il segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite, António Guterres, ha inviato una lettera a Israele, avvertendo della possibilità di deferire il paese alla Corte Internazionale di Giustizia.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Delivers Urgent Climate Call at COP30

