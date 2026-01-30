Il governo tunisino ha deciso di prolungare lo stato di emergenza di altri 11 mesi, fino alla fine di dicembre. La misura, annunciata dal presidente Kais Saied, è stata pubblicata sulla gazzetta ufficiale e resta in vigore per quasi un anno intero. La decisione segue una serie di misure di sicurezza adottate negli ultimi mesi, che mirano a mantenere l’ordine nel paese. La situazione resta tesa, ma finora non sono stati annunciati cambiamenti significativi.

TUNIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended a long-running state of emergency by 11 months until December 31, the official gazette showed on Friday. The North African country has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed. TUNIS, 30 gennaio (Reuters) - Il presidente tunisino Kais Saied ha prorogato di 11 mesi, fino al 31 dicembre, lo stato di emergenza che durava da tempo, come risulta dalla gazzetta ufficiale di venerdì. Il Paese nordafricano è in stato di emergenza dal 2015 dopo un attentato in cui sono state uccise diverse guardie presidenziali. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Tunisia extends state of emergency by 11 months until Dec 31

