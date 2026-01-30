Trump’s Justice Department releases massive cache of Jeffrey Epstein files

La giustizia americana ha reso pubblici ieri milioni di documenti su Jeffrey Epstein. Il Dipartimento di Giustizia ha diffuso l’ultima grande mole di file, che svelano dettagli ancora nascosti sui sospetti e le indagini legate allo scomparso finanziere. La pubblicazione arriva dopo anni di attese e fa luce su alcuni aspetti ancora oscuri del caso, alimentando nuove polemiche e sospetti.

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday published a new and final cache of millions of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, under a law passed in November that required the release of all Epstein-related records. Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, said at a press conference that Friday’s massive batch of files marked the end of the Trump administration’s planned releases under the law. The new cache includes more than three million pages, 2000 videos, and 180,000 images, he said. The files include “extensive” redactions, he said, given the law’s exceptions permitting certain documents to be blacked out, including identifying information of victims or materials related to active investigations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha richiesto a un giudice federale di negare la nomina di un magistrato speciale per i documenti relativi a Epstein.

