Trump says ‘very dangerous’ for UK to get into business with China

Donald Trump avverte il Regno Unito: fare affari con la Cina è molto rischioso. Durante una conferenza a Washington, il presidente statunitense ha detto che il Regno Unito dovrebbe stare attento prima di stringere accordi con Pechino. Trump ha sottolineato i pericoli di collaborare con la Cina, invitando Londra a valutare bene le conseguenze di ogni scelta.

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned the United Kingdom against getting into business with China, saying it would be "very dangerous." WASHINGTON, 29 gennaio (Reuters) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump giovedì ha avvertito il Regno Unito di non entrare in affari con la Cina, dicendo che sarebbe "molto pericoloso".

Il governo britannico ha dichiarato che le discussioni con gli alleati NATO sulla deterrenza delle attività russe nell’Artico continuano secondo prassi abituali.

