A Bangkok, le ultime rilevazioni indicano che Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader del partito progressista, mantiene il primo posto tra i candidati in vista delle elezioni di febbraio. Le indagini mostrano che il suo consenso resta consistente, rafforzando la sua posizione come favorito. La campagna elettorale si fa sempre più intensa, mentre i sostenitori aspettano di vedere se riuscirà a consolidare il vantaggio fino al giorno del voto.

February’s vote has settled into a three-way race between Anutin’s conservative Bhumjaithai Party, the former ruling Pheu Thai Party and the reformist People’s Party. A poll by Suan Dusit University published on Friday said Natthaphong was backed by 35.1% of respondents, with Anutin coming in third with 16.1%, behind Pheu Thai’s candidate for prime minister Yoshanan Wongsawat at 21.5%. The People’s Party is the successor to Move Forward, which won the 2023 elections but was subsequently blocked by conservative lawmakers from forming a government and was later dissolved by court order. Anutin called a snap election on December 12 after less than 100 days as premier during a chaotic parliamentary session that could have led to a no-confidence vote and the collapse of his fragile minority government. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thailand’s reformist Natthaphong is frontrunner ahead of February vote, polls show

Approfondimenti su Thailand Reform

In Thailand, the reformist opposition gains momentum in recent polls, segnando un cambiamento nel panorama politico del paese.

L'opposizione ungherese ha scelto un esperto nel settore energetico per guidare la politica estera in vista delle prossime elezioni di aprile.