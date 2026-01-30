sudanese man jailed in uk for murdering asylum hotel worker

Un uomo sudanese, richiedente asilo nel Regno Unito, è stato condannato a almeno 29 anni di carcere per aver ucciso una donna che lavorava in un hotel nel centro dell’Inghilterra. La Corte ha stabilito la pena dopo aver riconosciuto la responsabilità dell’imputato nell’omicidio, avvenuto in circostanze ancora da chiarire completamente. La vittima, che aveva 35 anni, lavorava come addetta alle pulizie e la sua morte ha sconvolto la comunità locale.

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A Sudanese asylum seeker was jailed on Friday for a minimum of 29 years for murdering a woman who worked at the hotel in central England where he and other migrants were being housed. Anti-immigration activists have seized on other criminal cases involving asylum seekers, predominantly young men, in hotels to argue that they are a danger to nearby communities. Last summer, a number of protests at asylum hotels across England – sparked by the arrest of an Ethiopian asylum seeker for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman – turned violent. Deng Chol Majek followed Rhiannon Whyte, 27, to a railway station in October 2024 after she finished her shift. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

