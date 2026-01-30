south korea japan defence ministers agree to upgrade cooperation

Questa mattina a Seoul, i ministri della Difesa di Corea del Sud e Giappone si sono incontrati e hanno deciso di rafforzare la cooperazione tra i due paesi. Hanno concordato di lavorare insieme per migliorare la condivisione di informazioni e le esercitazioni congiunte, anche nel settore della tecnologia, compresa l’intelligenza artificiale. La decisione arriva in un momento in cui le tensioni nella regione continuano a crescere.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back held talks in Yokosuka, Japan, and agreed to conduct joint naval search-and-rescue drills, it said in a statement. Ahn and Koizumi discussed working together to ensure peace and stability in the region amid the challenges of the global security environment and continuing defence cooperation with the United States, the ministry said. Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported Koizumi told Ahn defence cooperation between the two countries, and with the United States, was more important than ever. L’incontro fa seguito ai colloqui che i due hanno tenuto a settembre in Corea del Sud. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

