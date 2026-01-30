more than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east congo official says

Oltre 200 persone sono morte questa settimana in un crollo nella miniera di coltan di Rubaya, nell’est della Repubblica Democratica del Congo. I soccorritori stanno lavorando senza sosta per recuperare i corpi tra le macerie, mentre ancora si cercano eventuali sopravvissuti. La tragedia ha colpito duramente la regione, dove molte comunità dipendono dall’estrazione mineraria per vivere. La causa del crollo resta da chiarire, ma intanto la paura e il dolore si diffondono tra chi conosceva i lavoratori coinvolti.

More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official saysMore than 200 people were killed this week in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Lubumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor of the ... reuters.com

