Il presidente di Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, ha scritto una lettera al Papa per ribadire che nessuna forza può cambiare lo status quo dell’isola. Ha spiegato che tentativi di imposizione con la forza o la coercizione non portano mai alla vera pace. La lettera arriva in un momento in cui le tensioni tra Taiwan e la Cina restano alte, e il presidente si rivolge anche a Roma per sottolineare il suo impegno a mantenere la stabilità.

TAIPEI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Any attempt to change Taiwan’s status quo by force or coercion cannot bring true peace, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in a letter to Pope Leo released by the presidential office on Friday. Writing to Pope Leo in response to his January 1 World Day of Peace message, Lai said he had repeatedly emphasised that democracy, peace, and prosperity are “Taiwan’s national path and also Taiwan’s link with the world”. “I firmly believe that any attempt to change Taiwan’s status quo through force or coercion cannot bring true peace,” he said. China’s military operates near Taiwan on a daily basis in what the government in Taipei says is an ongoing pressure and harassment campaign. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Force won’t bring true peace for Taiwan, president tells Pope Leo in letter

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha scritto al primo ministro norvegese comunicando che non si sente più obbligato a considerare esclusivamente la pace nelle sue decisioni.

