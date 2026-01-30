Nei primi mesi del 2024, funzionari dell’Usaid hanno cercato di avvertire Israele di un possibile disastro in Gaza, definendone le condizioni come un “paesaggio apocalittico”. La richiesta di intervento è stata bloccata dall’amministrazione americana, che ha deciso di non intervenire prima che la crisi si intensificasse.

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Agency for International Development staffers in early 2024 drafted a warning to senior officials in Joe Biden’s administration: Northern Gaza had turned into an “Apocalyptic Wasteland” with dire shortages of food and medical aid. Three months after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and Israel’s incursion into the Gaza Strip, the internal message laid out in gruesome detail scenes observed by United Nations staff who visited the area on a two-part humanitarian fact-finding mission in January and February. The staff reported seeing a human femur and other bones on the roads, dead bodies abandoned in cars and “catastrophic human needs, particularly for food and safe drinking water. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-Early warning of ‘Apocalyptic Wasteland’ in Gaza blocked by US envoys to Israel

