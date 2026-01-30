CGTN | Beyond differences | Why the British PM calls long-awaited China trip a ' huge opportunity'

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer atterra a Pechino in un momento di tensioni internazionali. La visita, molto attesa, mira a rafforzare i rapporti tra Londra e Beijing, puntando su stabilità e collaborazione pratica. Entrambi i Paesi cercano di superare le differenze e di trovare punti di convergenza su questioni globali ed economiche.

CGTN published an article on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China, highlighting that amid rising global uncertainty, Beijing and London are placing greater emphasis on long-term stability, pragmatic cooperation and shared interests in global governance and economic growth. BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing on Thursday, marking the first visit by a UK prime minister to China in eight years. Both leaders emphasized the need to build a long-term consistent comprehensive strategic partnership. Emphasizing the need to see history from a broader perspective, Xi called on the two countries to transcend differences and maintain mutual respect, so that the promising potential of cooperation could be translated into remarkable accomplishments, benefiting both peoples and the world. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

