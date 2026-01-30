analysis barring last minute nuclear deal us and russia teeter on brink of new arms race

Gli Stati Uniti e la Russia rischiano di tornare a una corsa agli armamenti nucleari senza limiti, la prima dal tempo della Guerra Fredda. Se non trovano un accordo all’ultimo minuto, le due potenze si preparano a un nuovo confronto che potrebbe portare a un aumento delle armi nucleari e a una tensione crescente tra i due paesi.

The New START treaty is set to end on February 5. Without it, there would be no constraints on long-range nuclear arsenals for the first time since Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed two historic agreements in 1972 on the first-ever trip by a U.S. president to Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed the two sides should stick to existing missile and warhead limits for one more year to buy time to work out what comes next, but U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to formally respond. Trump said this month that “if it expires, it expires”, and that the treaty should be replaced with a better one. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il trattato nucleare tra Stati Uniti e Russia sta per scadere.

