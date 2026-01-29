trump weighs iran strikes to inspire renewed protests sources say

Donald Trump sta valutando diverse opzioni contro l’Iran, tra cui azioni mirate che possano riaccendere le proteste nel paese. Fonti vicine alla Casa Bianca rivelano che il presidente sta considerando diverse strategie, ma ancora niente di deciso. La situazione resta tesa, e l’attenzione si concentra sulle prossime mosse dell’amministrazione americana.

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing options against Iran that include targeted strikes on security forces and leaders to inspire protesters, multiple sources said, even as Israeli and Arab officials said air power alone would not topple the clerical rulers. Two U.S. sources familiar with the discussions said Trump wanted to create conditions for “regime change” after a crackdown crushed a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands of people. One of the U.S. sources said the options being discussed by Trump’s aides also included a much larger strike intended to have lasting impact, possibly against the ballistic missiles that can reach U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

In un contesto di proteste di massa in Iran, l'Amministrazione statunitense adotta un approccio prudente.

Israele si trova in stato di allerta, monitorando attentamente le possibili implicazioni di un intervento degli Stati Uniti in Iran.

