I pubblici ministeri svizzeri hanno chiamato a testimoniare un ex e un attuale funzionario locale. Sono coinvolti in un’indagine sulla tragica notte di Capodanno, quando un incendio in un bar di Ginevra ha causato morti e feriti. Le autorità vogliono capire se ci sono responsabilità da parte di chi avrebbe dovuto controllare e prevenire quei rischi. La prossima settimana, i due verranno ascoltati, mentre l’inchiesta si allarga anche sulle eventuali mancanze delle autorità locali.

Prosecutors’ inquiries initially focused on the French owners of “Le Constellation” bar, who are under investigation for crimes including suspected negligent homicide. Most of those killed in the blaze in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana were teenagers and some of the 116 people injured are still in hospital with severe burns. Lawyers for the victims have sought an expansion of the probe to include local officials. Crans-Montana’s mayor said the municipality had missed multiple annual safety checks. Officials for the municipality did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It previously expressed regret over the tragedy and dropped its request to be a plaintiff in the case. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Swiss prosecutors widen fatal fire probe to local authorities, documents show

Il proprietario di un bar svizzero coinvolto nell’incendio che ha causato la morte di 40 persone lo scorso Capodanno è comparso nuovamente davanti ai pubblici ministeri.

Il leader del cantone svizzero ha espresso preoccupazione per la mancanza di controlli sull’attività del bar coinvolto nell’incendio, che ha causato numerose vittime.

