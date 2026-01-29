La tragedia in Spagna continua a far parlare di sé. I parenti delle vittime del disastro ferroviario a Huelva chiedono risposte chiare e si preparano a fare luce su cosa sia realmente successo. Mentre le autorità cercano di gestire il dolore collettivo, i familiari insistono sulla verità e promettono di non fermarsi finché non avranno chiarito ogni dettaglio. La comunità locale si stringe attorno ai superstiti e alle famiglie colpite, sperando che questa tragedia porti a miglioramenti nelle misure di sicurezza.

“Only the truth will help us heal this wound. We will know the truth, we will fight so that there will never be another train,” Liliana Saenz, who lost her mother, said at the service in the southern city of Huelva. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended. Spain is trying to come to terms with the January 18 disaster near the village of Adamuz in southern Spain that caused one of the highest death tolls from a train crash in European history. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Transport Minister Oscar Puente didn’t attend the service. A fracture in the rail appeared to have occurred before one of the trains headed for Madrid from Malaga derailed and was hit by a second, Huelva-bound train coming in the opposite direction 20 seconds later, authorities said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Spain mourns victims as families push for train crash truth

Approfondimenti su Spain Train

Un pezzo di metallo rinvenuto vicino al luogo dell'incidente ferroviario ad alta velocità in Spagna potrebbe appartenere alla parte inferiore del treno, secondo gli esperti.

Un rapporto governativo sudcoreano suggerisce che le vittime dell’incidente aereo di Jeju Air, avvenuto nel dicembre 2024 e costato la vita a 179 persone, avrebbero potuto essere salvate senza la presenza di barriere di cemento.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

3 Hours of Real Mysteries That Feel Like Horror Movies

Ultime notizie su Spain Train

Spain mourns victims as families push for train crash truthBy Miguel Pereira and Guillermo Martinez HUELVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Some relatives of the 45 people killed in Spain's rail disaster vowed on Thursday to find out why the two high-speed trains collided ... msn.com

As Spain Mourns Train Crash Victims, Investigators Focus on TrackOfficials on Tuesday were struggling to identify bodies from the crash near the southern city of Córdoba, which killed at least 41 people. nytimes.com

The motorsport world mourns today as British-born karting legend Mike Wilson, the undisputed King of Karting, has passed away. A true champion and mentor, his legacy will never be forgotten. - facebook.com facebook