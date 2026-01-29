russia and ukraine carry out new exchange of war dead

Questa mattina, Russia e Ucraina hanno confermato di aver effettuato il nuovo scambio di cadaveri dei loro militari uccisi nel conflitto. Si tratta di una pratica ormai abituale, che permette alle due parti di restituire i corpi e rispettare alcune formalità umanitarie, malgrado le tensioni sul campo. Entrambe le nazioni continuano a comunicare ufficialmente di mantenere questa procedura, anche se i combattimenti proseguono con intensità.

Russia handed Ukraine 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, the two countries said in statements. Kyiv had handed Moscow the bodies of 38 Russian soldiers, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said. Medinsky posted an image on Telegram of the exchange showing white refrigerated trucks parked on a snow-covered area next to a wood with people clad in white biohazard suits standing around. Ukraine’s coordination centre for prisoner exchanges confirmed an exchange of bodies had taken place, saying on Telegram that Russia had handed Kyiv 1,000 bodies which Moscow claimed belonged to Ukrainian soldiers. While Kyiv and Moscow continue regular exchanges of their war dead, the last time they exchanged prisoners of war was in October 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Russia launches deadly strike on Ukraine amid renewed peace talks

