philippines hosts asean foreign minister retreat to tackle regional issues

I ministri degli Esteri dei paesi del Sud-Est Asiatico si sono riuniti oggi a Cebu, nelle Filippine, per discutere di questioni importanti per la regione. L’incontro arriva in un momento di tensioni crescenti nel Sud-Est Asiatico, e i funzionari stanno cercando di trovare soluzioni condivise per affrontare le sfide più urgenti. La riunione prosegue con incontri serrati e scambi di opinioni tra le delegazioni.

The foreign ministers’ retreat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations aims to set the bloc’s agenda for the year under the chairmanship of the Philippines. Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro told her ASEAN counterparts that the global security environment has become more “challenging” and “more complex and interconnected”. She vowed that Manila would continue to uphold the international rules-based order, and maintain ASEAN’s adherence to the principles of restraint, dialogue and international law. “Across our region, we continue to see tensions at sea, protracted internal conflicts and unresolved border and humanitarian concerns,” Lazaro said in her opening remarks. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

