iran rounds up thousands in mass arrest campaign after crushing unrest sources say

Dopo settimane di proteste, le forze di sicurezza iraniane sono scese in azione e hanno arrestato migliaia di persone. Le operazioni sono state condotte in modo rapido e senza molti preavvisi, con l’obiettivo di fermare le manifestazioni che continuano a scuotere il paese. Molti cittadini riferiscono di aver visto agenti in borghese bussare alle porte e portare via i sospetti senza dare spiegazioni. La repressione si intensifica, e la tensione cresce tra la popolazione.

Authorities cut internet access and stifled the unrest with overwhelming force that killed thousands, according to rights groups. Tehran blames “armed terrorists” linked to Israel and the United States for the violence. “They are arresting everyone,” one of the activists said. “No one knows where they are being taken or where they are being held. With these arrests and threats, they are trying to inject fear into society.” Similar accounts were given to Reuters by lawyers, medics, witnesses and two Iranian officials speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid retribution by security services. They said the roundups appeared aimed at preventing any serious revival of protests by spreading fear just as the clerical establishment faces rising external pressure. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

In Iran, le recenti proteste e la crescente pressione internazionale mettono in crisi la legittimità delle autorità religiose.

L'esercito iraniano ha dichiarato che proteggerà infrastrutture strategiche e proprietà pubbliche, cercando di contenere le crescenti tensioni nel paese.

