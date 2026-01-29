Un consulente economico indiano ha chiesto al governo di impostare limiti di età per l’uso dei social media. Secondo lui, serve una regolamentazione più severa per evitare che i giovani si possano perdere in un mondo digitale che rischia di diventare una dipendenza. La proposta è ancora sul tavolo, ma già si discute di come proteggere i minori dagli effetti di un uso eccessivo di smartphone e app.

A shift in India would align with a growing global trend. Australia last year became the first nation to enforce a social media ban for children under 16. France’s National Assembly on Monday backed legislation to ban children under 15 years old from social media and Britain, Denmark, Spain and Greece are studying the issue. The adviser made the call in India’s annual economic survey and recommended families promote screen-time limits, device-free hours and shared offline activities. “Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content,” the adviser, V. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - India should consider age-based limits for social media, chief economic adviser says

Approfondimenti su India Delhi

Da oggi in Francia i social sono vietati agli under 15, una mossa che si sta diffondendo anche in Italia.

Durante il World Economic Forum di Davos 2026, il ministro del Turismo dell'Arabia Saudita, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, ha sottolineato l’importanza di considerare il turismo come infrastruttura economica fondamentale.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Foreign Jobs for Indians | Business | Sarthak Ahuja

Ultime notizie su India Delhi

India should consider age-based limits for social media, chief economic adviser saysNEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's chief economic adviser called on the government to set age-based limits on access to social media apps to counter digital addiction, cautioning against use of ... msn.com

India Should Consider Age-Based Limits for Social Media, Chief Economic Adviser SaysNEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's chief ?economic ?adviser called on ?the government to set age-based limits on access ?to social media apps to counter digital addiction, cautioning against use ... usnews.com

Accordo di libero scambio UE-India: il presidente del Consiglio europeo a Euronews, aiuterà a stabilizzare l’economia scossa dai dazi. Dazi ridotti su oltre il 90% delle esportazioni UE. #TheEuropeConversation https://l.euronews.com/kjEy - facebook.com facebook