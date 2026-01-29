drone backed militants attack nigerian army base several soldiers dead

Nella mattinata di oggi, un gruppo di militanti islamisti ha attaccato una base militare nel nord-est della Nigeria, a Maiduguri. L’attacco è stato condotto con droni armati, e secondo le prime ricostruzioni, ha causato la morte di diversi soldati. La situazione resta tesa, mentre le forze armate cercano di contenere l’assalto e capire l’entità degli eventuali danni. È il secondo attacco di questo tipo in poche settimane.

The use of drones by the fighters from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent attacks has marked a significant escalation in the violence in the region, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Sani Uba said. The militants struck the Sabon Gari base before dawn, storming the perimeter and briefly breaching part of the facility, Uba said. While they were fighting, their drone bombardment destroyed several military vehicles, including an excavator and a low-bed trailer, he added. The army regained control after reinforcements arrived, repelled the attack and were pursuing the militants, Uba said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

