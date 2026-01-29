I Democratici hanno chiesto alla direttrice dell’Intelligence americana, Tulsi Gabbard, di spiegare la presenza di un alto ufficiale durante il raid all’FBI su un centro elettorale. La richiesta arriva dopo che alcuni membri delle commissioni intelligence di Senato e Camera hanno sollecitato chiarimenti, sospettando che ci siano dettagli importanti dietro quella visita. Gabbard dovrà ora fornire spiegazioni ufficiali su quanto accaduto, mentre si intensificano le polemiche e le indagini sulla vicenda.

Senator Mark Warner and Representative Jim Himes told Gabbard in a letter that they were deeply concerned that she was at the scene of Wednesday’s FBI operation, saying that the U.S. intelligence community “should be focused on foreign threats.” “When those authorities are turned inwards, the results can be devastating” for privacy and civil liberties, the pair wrote to the top U.S. spy. Gabbard’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is highly unusual for America’s top intelligence official to be included in a domestic law enforcement operation, given that the remit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is overseas spying and protecting the national security interests of the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Democrats ask top US spy to explain presence at FBI raid on election facility

Approfondimenti su FBI Raid

Questa mattina, agenti dell’FBI sono entrati nell’ufficio elettorale di Fulton County, vicino ad Atlanta.

I democratici e i repubblicani si scontrano sulla riapertura delle operazioni di ICE.

