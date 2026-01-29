afghanistan launches $100 million food security programme as crisis deepens

L’Afghanistan avvia un nuovo programma da 100 milioni di dollari per la sicurezza alimentare. Il governo e le Nazioni Unite cercano di rispondere a una crisi che si aggrava di giorno in giorno. Il progetto mira a distribuire cibo e aiuti alle zone più colpite, dove la fame si diffonde rapidamente. Intanto, la situazione resta difficile e i cittadini aspettano risposte concrete.

Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation is deteriorating sharply, with millions pushed into hunger by the loss of remittances, limited job opportunities and a sharp reduction in international assistance. The director of the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu, said the project would address immediate food security needs but also aim to close Afghanistan’s food production gap and create space for private sector recovery. The FAO warned in a report that 17.4 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity in 2026, with 4.7 million affected by acute malnutrition. More than 2. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

